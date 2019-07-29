Lil Nas X celebrates as ‘Old Town Road’ becomes longest-running US Number One of all-time

"thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it’s just the beginning"

Lil Nas X has celebrated the news that ‘Old Town Road’ has become the longest-running US Number One single of all time in a new message.

The track kept its spot at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, holding its record-breaking 17th week at summit.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a lengthy, emoji-filled message along with a video of him and Billy Ray Cyrus in the studio recording their version of the track.

“last year in october, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what i could be, i went looking for beats on youtube,” the message begins.

“i remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. i immediately knew i would make something special out of it”

The message goes on to discuss the recording of ‘Old Town Road’, ending by thanking “every single person who has been apart of this journey. As I said before, it’s just the beginning!”

The video of the recording of the track concludes with Billy Ray saying “You’re a light in this world, man, and you’re gonna shine.”

Lil Nas X recently said that there will be “no more ‘Old Town Roads'” after he shared a most recent remix of the track featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey.

Since then, though, Dolly Parton has responded to the rapper insinuating that she would be prepared to record her own version of the hit.