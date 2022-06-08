Lil Nas X chants “fuck BET” in teaser for new song after awards snub

Lil Nas X has doubled down on his criticisms of Black Entertainment Television (BET) in a new track, after he was not nominated for any of the network’s BET Awards this year.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Lil Nas lip-syncs along to an unreleased song which opens with him repeating the phrase “Fuck BET” several times. He then goes on to note how successful he has been without their support. “I put like three up in the Top Ten/And I don’t need nobody”, he sings – referencing the success of his 2021 singles ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ and ‘THATS WHAT I WANT’.

Watch the clip below:

Lil Nas then shared a second clip from the song, revealing a guest verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In another tweet, Lil Nas revealed the song was titled ‘Late to Da Party’ and that the full version would be coming “soon”.

late to da party ft. yb

coming soon 🖕🏾 https://t.co/vMIJMvIZXZ — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

The singer took to Twitter last week to express his frustration at his lack of BET Award nominations in a series of since-deleted tweets. “An outstanding zero nominations again,” he sarcastically tweeted at the time.

“Black gay people have to fight to be seen in this world,” he tweeted later on. “Even when we make it to the top, mfs [sic] try to pretend we are invisible.”

Although Lil Nas was nominated for Best New Artist in 2020, he received no nominations in either 2021 or 2022. His outburst parallels that of The Weeknd, who spoke out against the Grammys for receiving no nominations for his work – despite the huge success of ‘Blinding Lights’ and the ‘After Hours’ album.

Despite the lack of BET Award nominations, Lil Nas X’s work is still being celebrated elsewhere. Next weekend (June 16), the multi-platinum artist is to be honoured at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. There, he will receive the Hal David Starlight Award – which is awarded to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs”.