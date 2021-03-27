Lil Nas X has revealed that his debut album, which is set to arrive this summer, is titled ‘MONTERO’.

The news comes after the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper returned this week with new song ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ alongside a fantastical video.

In a new tweet, Lil Nas X revealed that his debut album will also be called ‘MONTERO’. He wrote: “‘MONTERO’ THE ALBUM DROPS THIS SUMMER!”

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM DROPS THIS SUMMER! 🏹🤍 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the rapper explained more about the album, saying that it will be “about 15 to 18” tracks long and that a deluxe edition is set to follow the regular album in the autumn.

Speaking of ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’, he added: “It’s brought a new confidence out of me. To be able to say, ‘You know what? I want to do this.’ And I don’t give a fuck who’s upset about it.

“I feel like the moment I put this snippet out of this song, I just started to see a shift in myself gradually. The world’s going to keep spinning. But I can do what I want in my own artistic career at all times or I’m going to fail, for me at least. That’s how I feel.”

In a separate statement shared alongside the song, Lil Nas X revealed that the track is “about a guy I met last summer” and though “we promised to never come out publicly”, he said he hopes that the track “will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist….

“People will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future.”

Back in January, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ became the most certified song in music history.

At the start of this year, the song was awarded its 14th platinum certification, helping it to break the record for the most certifications a song has ever received. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Despacito’ previously held the title, having gone platinum 13 times.