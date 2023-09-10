Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed due to bomb threat

The premiere of Lil Nas X‘s new documentary was delayed last night (September 9) due to a bomb threat being made.

The film, titled Long Live Montero, is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel and follows the “emotional odyssey” of the pop star’s first ever world tour.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday night, but its star was asked to hold off his entrance after a bomb threat was made.

According to Variety, sources said that the threat was made as Lil Nas X arrived for the red carpet and premiere, and that he was specifically targeted for being Black and queer.

After being delayed for 20 minutes, necessary checks were taken and the pop star joined the premiere and walked the red carpet as planned.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement about the film.

“In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

Lil Nas X also recently performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. The set, which took place in the slot before Elton John’s headline show, was praised by fans and critics alike.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “When [X] eventually takes a bow, now more confident and rocket-powered than ever, it’s not hard to read his performance as the making of a thoroughly modern superstar.”