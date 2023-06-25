Lil Nas X fans praise “amazing” Glastonbury set on Pyramid Stage

Lil Nas X has performed what fans are describing as an “incredible” slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this evening (June 25), ahead of Elton John’s headline slot.

Lil Nas X opened with ‘Montero (Cal Me By Your Name)’, ‘Scoop’ and ‘Dead Right Now’ in a far-ranging set that featured several costume changes, dancers and a host of props including a huge mechanical horse.

He also brought out musician Jack Harlow for closing song ‘Industry Baby’.

Fans online and at the festival have been praising the set. One wrote: “This is one of the best performances I’ve seen”, while another wrote: “Lil Nas X absolutely killing this.”

You can see more of the reaction here:

Just watching the energy of Lil Nas X owning The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury like it’s his own show is INSANE. He’s giving Sunday evening life. What an artist…incredible performance #glastonbury2023 — Siobhán💙🌻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@She_Ra_Rocks) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X is smashing it at @glastonbury. Brilliant precursor to Elton John — Ben Stevenson🌹✊🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BrummieBenS) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X is amazing #Glastonbury — Dr Kelly 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@KellyQuilt) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X knows how to put on a show! The staging is awesome. #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 — Jade (@JadelynS) June 25, 2023

Lil nas x at Glastonbury on Sunday on the main Stage loving him and his dancers #glastonbury2023 #industrybaby pic.twitter.com/KB9SXWjfcE — Charlie Wayne (@quicksixpacknow) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X is putting on a *SHOW*. My kids are absolutely glued to the TV. And what a voice. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/wDF9q2iqFz — Alice Allen (@AliOtter) June 25, 2023

Lil Nas X absolutely killing this. Completely nuts show but somehow pulling it off. What a performer. #Glastonbury — Jack Phillips (@Jackp93) June 25, 2023

This is one of the best performances I've seen. The staging and the dancers are incredible! Lil Nas X you will ALWAYS be famous #Glastonbury — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) June 25, 2023

Elsewhere on Sunday at Glastonbury 2023 so far, during his Legends’ Slot performance, Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to George Harrison with a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor also opened the famed Pyramid Stage but fans aren’t happy that the set wasn’t live-streamed.

Japanese Breakfast also had to cancel her 12:30pm set at The Other Stage over travel delays. She was replaced by Eaves Wilder. Tonight, the Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

So far, four special guests have been confirmed for John’s set, though who they are is anyone’s guess. Fans are speculating, however, that Britney Spears could appear during the set following hints that she’s posted on social media.

Check out all the latest from the final day of Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.