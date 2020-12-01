Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are set to appear on a festive Amazon Music live-stream today (December 1) – check out the trailer below.

Cyrus will perform tracks from her recently released new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ during the first episode in the Holiday Plays series. She’ll also cover various tracks including Wham!‘s 1986 hit ‘Last Christmas’.

According to an official announcement (via Variety), the pop star will appear on a set that replicates her childhood bedroom, while “surrounded by pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade”.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, will perform ‘Holiday’ on a set inspired by the seasonal single’s video, which takes place in 2220. The rapper will also serve as the host of Holiday Plays.

Ahead of the broadcast, Amazon Music has shared a teaser which sees Lil Nas X attempting to convince Cyrus to adopt a number of yuletide looks.

At one point, he suggests the singer turns a Christmas tree into a hairpiece (“Doesn’t work with my mullet,” Cyrus replies) before floating the idea of a Nutcracker-style aesthetic (“Not my thing,” she fires back).

“What if you took this disco ball and you like rode on it,” Lil Nas X says. Referencing the video to her 2013 single ‘Wrecking Ball’, Cyrus responds: “Lil Nas, I’ve been there, done that.”

Holiday Plays is available to stream free of charge for Amazon Prime members.

Miley Cyrus appears on her godmother Dolly Parton’s new festive album, ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’. In a recent interview, Parton explained that Cyrus “had to” lend her vocals to the project.

“She was working on her own project and I said, ‘I’m not going to ask you to put it out as a single, I know you got your own thing, but you have to sing on this album with me – you and [Cyrus’ father] Billy Ray, because you’re like family, and I’m probably never going to do another Christmas album’.”