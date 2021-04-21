Lil Nas X hits back at people accusing him of pretending to be gay for success

Lil Nas X has reacted to people accusing him of faking his sexuality for hits.

The singer, who released new single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ last month, wrote on Twitter yesterday (April 20) that such accusers “crack me up”.

“Y’all love saying i’m being gay for success but can’t name 5 successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life,” he wrote in one Tweet.

He continued: “It’s a million n***** in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain. But i make my first song about a n**** and now it’s my entire artistry. Y’all crack me up man.”

The artist scored his second UK Number One last month with ‘MONTERO’ despite controversy surrounding the song, partly due to the religious imagery used in its accompanying video. Right-wing voices criticised Lil Nas X for using scenes based on the Garden of Eden and in which he gives the devil a lap dance.

Since then, Lil Nas has said he wants to feature Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a remix of his hit single. In an interview on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp, he was asked who his dream collaborators for a ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ remix.

“Rihanna and Bad Bunny,” he replied immediately, to which Kemp responded: “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline.”

“I wish!” Lil Nas X said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”

It was also recently announced that pairs of ‘Satan shoes’ endorsed by Lil Nas X, which allegedly contained a drop of human blood, are to be recalled following a lawsuit from Nike.