Lil Nas X hits out at homophobic trolls after coming out

"Say one more home of phobic [sic] thing to me,"

Lil Nas X has responded after facing homophobic abuse for making his sexuality public.

The rapper, best known for his country trap smash ‘Old Town Road’, came out in a series of social media posts on Sunday evening (June 30), on the final day of Pride Month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [fuck with me] no more,” Nas X wrote on Twitter. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure’.”

The lyrics of ‘C7osure’ refer to liberation and freedom: “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

He also pointed his fans to a rainbow-coloured building in the album art of ‘7’ while wisecracking “deadass thought I made it obvious”.

But the decision has seen the rapper facing homophobic abuse from trolls who criticised his decision to come out.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Responding to his critics on Instagram, he share a cowboy-hat wearing sad face emoji featuring a hand holding a gun.

“Say one more home of phobic [sic] thing to me,” wrote Lil Nas.

Supporting the rapper, Theophilus London replied: “Love u Nas X, I’m a big fan.”

Former basketball star Dwayne Wade added: “Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools get to you. It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

Last weekend, Lil Nas also saw his biggest performance to date as he joined Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus to perform ‘Old Town Road’ on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. It was then followed by a performance of the rapper’s very own ‘Panini’.

It was also recently confirmed that ‘Old Town Road’ is now the longest-running US hip-hop number one of all time.