Lil Nas X in-game gig is one of the most viewed concerts of all time

Rapper Lil Nas X’s recent in-game performance in Roblox has become one of the most viewed concerts of all time.

The ‘Old Town Road’ star delivered a free-to-access concert which was aired three times last weekend (November 14-15). As reported in IQ Magazine, the performances achieved over 35 million visits from fans around the world.

Whilst this was Roblox’s first concert, the platform – which is a collection of more than 50 million user-created video games – has recently partnered with dance music label Monstercat. They also delivered a recent album release party with Ava Max.

The in-game virtual performances featured a set of stages which were all inspired by Lil Nas X’s songs and videos and created using the latest shadowing, lighting and physically based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies available on the Roblox platform.

After the performance, the musician took part in a Q&A with fans.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Jon Vlassopulos, global head of music at Roblox said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Columbia Records to bring Lil Nas X fans and the Roblox community together in an entirely new way.

“This concert with Lil Nas X will transport players and their friends into the metaverse, and bring to life the future of what immersive, social experiences can look like.”

Ryan Ruden, SVP of experiential marketing and business development for Columbia Records, added that the event represented “an exciting opportunity to share Lil Nas X’s new music with over 150 million kids and teens globally through this first-ever high-fidelity concert experience on Roblox.”

The rapper’s new single ‘Holiday’ arrived last week (November 13), after the news was revealed in an ad aired during an NFL game.