Watch Lil Nas X cover Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ in tribute to late rapper

Lil Nas X covered Juice WRLD‘s ‘Lucid Dreams’ in tribute to the late rapper, after his death was confirmed yesterday.

The rapper, real name Jarad Higgins, passed away after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday (December 8). He turned 21 last week.

As tributes continue to flood in for the late star, Lil Nas covered ‘Lucid Dreams’ during his performance at San Francisco’s Jingle Ball on Sunday evening.

Footage posted on social media shows Higgins’ face projected onto a giant screen as Nas performs the track – which was taken from his debut album ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’.

Hours before, Lil Nas had urged fans to “live in the moment” after hearing of Higgins’ death.

“So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists,” he said.

“I like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me,” he wrote.

“Feeling like you have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. With all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment.”

Other tributes came from Drake, who said: “I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Juice WRLD since the news of his death. A number of the rapper’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have since taken to social media to pay tribute, led by Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill.

Fans have also flooded social media with tributes and memories of the rapper.

“I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now. I woke up this morning and I just see juice wrld passed away. This doesn’t feel right at all. Rest In Peace juice wrld,” one fan wrote.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour in Australia includes a performance of an unreleased song called ‘Sitting Ducks’.