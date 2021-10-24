Lil Nas X makes surprise appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2021 last night (October 23) – scroll down the page to watch fan-shot footage.

The festival welcomed performers including The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Oliver Heldens, and Deadmau5 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Today’s (October 24) final day of programming will feature Eric Prydz, Duke Dumont, Snakehips and more.

Diplo performed on the cosmicMEADOW stage last night, with the producer and DJ bringing out Lil Nas X during the hour-long set. The rapper and singer sang along to his tracks ‘Industry Baby’, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Old Town Road’ for the brief cameo.

“Thank you Diplo, thank you EDC,” Lil Nas X said before leaving the stage in a black cowboy hat. “I love you guys.” Watch footage of his appearance below now.

@lilnasx ‘s full performance of INDUSTRY BABY, MONTERO (CMBYN) AND OLD TOWN ROAD from EDC 2021 with Diplo! (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/2M85c0UqrY — Stark Nas X – Waiting for NWH trailer 2 (@starknasx) October 24, 2021

Part 3 of Lil Nas X’s performance including Industry Baby, Montero and Old Town Road! pic.twitter.com/G0n2TahF4N — Stark Nas X – Waiting for NWH trailer 2 (@starknasx) October 24, 2021

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X shared a TikTok featuring the fellow artists he would like to work with in the future. On his collaboration wish list were the likes of SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and more.

The star previously revealed that he had wanted Gaga to appear on his debut album ‘Montero’, as well as Nicki Minaj on the single ‘Industry Baby’. Asked by a fan on Twitter if he would ever collaborate with Gaga, he replied: “Yes i actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her.”

‘Montero’ arrived in September and included collabs with Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus. In a three-star review, NME said of the album: “It’s refreshing to see Lil Nas X in a different, more reflective light, but in asserting himself so strongly as a Serious Artist, he occasionally forgets about the touch of magic that made him one in the first place.”