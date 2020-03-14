Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion offer fans financial assistance during coronavirus outbreak

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion have offered their fans financial assistance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect industries and people’s ability to work.

The outbreak has already hit sectors including retail, hospitality, aviation and leisure hard, with layoffs in the US already reported this week.

The two rappers have responded by offering money to their fans who have supported their careers. “hey guys drop ur cashapp,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside.”

hey guys drop ur cashapp. gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside. — nope (@LilNasX) March 12, 2020

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion shared a similar post on the social media platform, writing: “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re apt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Drop y’all’s cash app names.”

Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE ! Drop y’all’s cash app names👇🏾 #partner https://t.co/p7gNnE6ZJC — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 12, 2020

“bruh you’re goat, I don’t get a paycheck for another week & even then I think my store is shutting down next week cos of rona,” one Twitter user replied to Lil Nas.

bruh youre goat, i dont get a paycheck for another week & even then I think my store is shutting down next week cos of rona $Blessthestress — peach tea (@yamingdub) March 13, 2020

One fan shared under Megan Thee Stallion’s post a screenshot showing a payment of $215. “And it just got better!” They captioned the post. “Good lookin @theestallion !!!!!”

Advertisement

The coronavirus outbreak has seen concerts and festivals across the US be cancelled or postponed. Mass gatherings in the likes of New York State and San Francisco have also been brought into effect. You can see a full list of affected music events across the world here.

The UK is expected to introduce a similar ban as early as next weekend (March 21) after cases of coronavirus in the country continued to rise. Meanwhile, the Scottish Government have announced a new rescue package that will provide relief to music venues and record stores in the wake of the pandemic.