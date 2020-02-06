Lil Nas X and Nas have released the official video for their ‘Rodeo’ remix following their performance at this year’s Grammys.

In the video, Lil Nas X takes on the form of a vampire after he is bitten while exiting a phone booth. As the night continues, he gets stronger in realising his new powers.

With nods to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and Marvel’s Blade, the video also takes inspiration from The Matrix trilogy as Lil Nas dodged bullets fired at him by men in black suits and blacked out sunglasses – and that’s not the only Matrix reference.

As “Big Nas” enters the picture, he takes on a Morpheus-type role offering the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper a choice of pills: a red one or a blue one.

Watch the ‘Rodeo’ video below:

‘Rodeo’, which initially featured Cardi B, originally came out as part of Lil Nas X’s debut EP ‘7’ back in June. That release followed on from the huge commercial success of the rapper-singer’s break-out hit ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has brushed off a situation in which a rapper criticised his fashion choices and went on to rail against the gay “agenda”.

Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy (real name Micah LeVar Troy) shared a photo of the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper in his pink cowboy get-up at last week’s Grammy Awards and captioned it with a lengthy homophobic rant.