Lil Nas X wants to make “folk music” and “Brazilian funk”

Lil Nas X has said that he wants to make “folk music” and “Brazilian funk” on his next album.

The singer was speaking at the world premiere of his new documentary Long Live Montero at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last night (September 9).

The film is directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel and follows the “emotional odyssey” of the pop star’s first ever world tour.

During a conversation between the rapper, Estrada, Manuel and TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, the latter asked Nas when he would return to Toronto for a gig.

“I want to drop this good-ass, fire-ass music first, and then I’m gonna be back out there,” the rapper replied (via Exclaim!).

In a fan Q&A, he then was asked about the potential style and sound of the new music. “Hear me out,” he replied. “I want to do some folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, Brazilian funk.”

It comes after he teased details of a new album earlier this year, saying: “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before.”

Lil Nas X attends the ‘Long Live Montero’ premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage.The premiere of Lil Nas X‘s new documentary was delayed last night due to a bomb threat being made.

According to Variety, sources said that the threat was made as Lil Nas X arrived for the red carpet and premiere, and that he was specifically targeted for being Black and queer.

After being delayed for 20 minutes, necessary checks were taken and the pop star joined the premiere and walked the red carpet as planned.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement about the film.

“In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”