Lil Nas X says there’ll be “no more ‘Old Town Roads'”

The star vowed to stop releasing remixes of the hit song

Lil Nas X has said there will be no more remixes of ‘Old Town Road’ after releasing a new version of the hit track with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey earlier today (July 12).

The viral star had previously released three versions of the song – the original, a version with Billy Ray Cyrus, and a Diplo remix of the latter.

Lil Nas posted a photo of himself on Instagram in which he is posing in front of a statue of horses. “The prophecy is fulfilled,” he wrote. “no more old town roads.”

The picture follows a tweet the rapper shared this morning, which read: “I act like I’m ok but deep down inside I wanna release another old town road remix.”

Earlier this month (July 1), ‘Old Town Road’ became the longest-running hip-hop Number One of all time in the US. It has topped the charts for 14 weeks and has beaten the likes of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ and Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Boom Boom Pow’ to the achievement.

Late last month, Nas X followed the viral hit with his ‘7’ EP and the single ‘Panini’, which interpolates Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’. He also recently came out as gay, saying he hopes he is “opening doors” for others by making his sexuality public.

He also made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2019, when he and Billy Ray Cyrus joined Miley Cyrus on the Pyramid Stage to perform ‘Old Town Road’. Nas X also delivered a solo performance of ‘Panini’ before leaving the stage.