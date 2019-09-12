Lil Nas X says he’s “not mad” at Kevin Hart for questioning his decision to come out

No hard feelings

Lil Nas X says he’s got nothing against Kevin Hart after a tense moment on a recent episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, where the comedian questioned Lil Nas’ decision to make his sexuality public.

During a new interview with Hoodrich Radio, Lil Nas revealed that he’s “not mad” at the comedian after the incident, adding that he doesn’t want beef with anybody. “A lot of situations like that, I don’t try to get into that,” he said. “I don’t try to get into these situations because online I’m just here to be funny and laugh.”

“I’m not trying to put nothing in,” the singer continued. “I’m not trying to say anything, because if you say anything your words get twisted. Then you have to say something about that and then you have to say something about that. Just on and on. So I don’t even try to get into anything, really. But no, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.”



In the episode of The Shop which aired last Tuesday (September 3), Nas X and Hart got into a tense exchange when the singer opened up about his sexuality and explained his decision to come out during Pride month. Hart later received backlash online after fans called the comedian out for “gaslighting” and being “dismissive” towards the ‘Old Town Road’ singer.

Earlier this month, Hart was involved in a car crash that left him with a major back injury. According to his wife, the comedian is “going to be just fine” and is currently recovering.