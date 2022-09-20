Lil Nas X offers pizza to homophobic protestors outside Boston show

Lil Nas X was unfazed by homophobic protesters camped outside his recent show in Boston, instead extending an olive branch in the form of pizza.

The rapper (real name Montero Hill) performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway last Sunday (September 20). Across the street from the venue’s entrance, a small group of Christian protestors convened to spout their bigoted messaging at those lined up for the show.

Reposting a video taken by one of his fans, Hill joked that the protesters offered “really good promo”, noting that he’d “just told my team to send them pizza”. He later updated fans with a video of what appears to be the group’s leader rejecting Hill’s gracious offering – “we thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you” – before the focus quickly shifts to one particular protester that Hill was smitten by.

Advertisement

“They didn’t want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” Hill wrote in the caption, zeroing in on a man wearing a black shirt advertising Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

After the show, Hill quipped that he “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst [sic] was protesting my concert last night”. The lovesick artist continued: “I just know we had a connection. I miss him so much man. I’m nothing without him.”

Hill’s ‘Long Live Montero’ tour continues with two back-to-back shows in New York City tomorrow (September 20) and on Wednesday (September 21). From there, he’ll perform a further 13 shows across North America, before taking the tour to Europe and the UK in November. See more info on that latter stint here, and find tickets for the American shows here.

This Friday (September 23), Hill will release a new single titled ‘STAR WALKIN” as part of his collaboration with League Of Legends developer Riot Games. It comes ahead of the game’s Worlds 2022 tournament, which kicks off in Mexico City next week. Hill himself will be performing at the tournament’s Finals event, which will take place in San Francisco on Saturday November 5.