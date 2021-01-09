Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ is now the most certified song in music history, it has been confirmed.

The Billy Ray Cyrus-featuring version of the hit track was released on April 5, 2019, four months after the independent release of the original track.

Now, the song has been awarded its 14th platinum certification, helping it to break the record for the most certifications a song has ever received. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ previously held the title, having gone platinum 13 times.

Advertisement

“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER!” Lil Nas X said on Twitter in response to the news. “LETS GOOO!”

The star also shared a meme video soundtracked by the song and featuring an image of him in military gear. See his tweet below now.

OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/JsqUdIapfQ — nope (@LilNasX) January 9, 2021

Lil Nas X broke another record in November when he held an in-game performance in the game Roblox. With over 35 million views from fans around the world, the free-to-access concert became one of the most viewed concerts of all time.

Meanwhile, the musician released his latest single ‘Holiday’ last year – his first new solo material since the release of his ‘7’ EP in 2019. The track was produced by duo Take a Daytrip, who previously collaborated with the singer on his single ‘Panini’.

Advertisement

The festive track came accompanied by a video that saw Lil Nas dress up as Santa Claus and oversee a futuristic North Pole toy factory on Christmas Eve.