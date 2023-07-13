Lil Nas X stopped by Oslo police after riding e-scooter through tunnel

Lil Nas X has reportedly been stopped by Norwegian police after he and three others rode through an Oslo tunnel on electric scooters.

The singer, whose real name is Montero Hill, was in Norway to perform at the 2023 edition of Slottsfjell festival yesterday (July 12).

On Monday evening (July 10), authorities took to Twitter to say they had stopped four travellers lost in the Festning (Fortress) Tunnel. The tourists followed a GPS route that led them into the tunnel and caused traffic so all the lanes going eastbound were closed in order for the police escorted them out. None of the scooter riders were detained or charged and they all apologised.

#Oslo #E18 Fire personer på sparkesykkel har forvillet seg inn i Festningstunellen. De har brukt store deler av veibanen, så vegtrafikksentralen har stengt østgående løp frem til vi får transportert dem ut. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) July 10, 2023

Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported that the 24-year-old Grammy Award winner was one of the four tourists stopped. The article noted that Nas X posted pictures of him standing in front of a police car with two officers in Oslo, as well as taking a picture inside of a tunnel and uploading both to his Instagram around the time of the incident.

Per Rolling Stone, Hill captioned an Instagram story, saying, “about to go to jail in Norway,” before retracting it in another story post: “nvm they fuck wit my music.”

Lil Nas X nor his team have commented on the situation.

In other news, Lil Nas X had to stop a recent gig after having a sex toy thrown at him. Making light of the situation, he asked, “Who threw their pussy on stage?” before continuing his set.

A sex toy was thrown on stage during a recent Lil Nas X performance. pic.twitter.com/IJFEOZcVdA — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 4, 2023

Hill has also headlined multiple festivals recently. Last weekend, he performed at Mad Cool Festival and took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June. In a five-star review of his Glasto set, NME called his set a “roaring party” and wrote: “When Hill eventually takes a bow, now more confident and rocket-powered than ever, it’s not hard to read his performance as the making of a thoroughly modern superstar.”