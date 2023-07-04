Lil Nas X pauses gig after fan throws sex toy on stage

Lil Nas X paused a live show in Sweden last Saturday (July 1) after a fan threw a sex toy on stage – check out the footage below.

The ‘Montero’ star was performing on the final day of Lollapalooza Stockholm when the incident occurred, according to The Independent. After pausing the set to retrieve the item, X asked the crowd: “Who threw their pussy on stage?”

He added: “What’s wrong with y’all? Let’s go – start the music.” The 24-year-old artist has since changed his Twitter name to “pussy” and retweeted a clip of the moment, seemingly seeing the funny side of the disruption.

However, it comes amid a bizarre, growing trend of concertgoers throwing items onstage at gigs.

Last month Pink was left stunned after someone in the audience at BST Hyde Park in London threw a bag of their mother’s ashes. Another attendee in the front row handed the pop star a giant wheel of brie (watch here).

In a more concerning case, a man hurled a phone at Bebe Rexha during her recent headline show in New York because he thought it would be “funny”. The singer was hit in the face by the device and subsequently required stitches.

Elsewhere, US country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an item thrown at her from the crowd (via Variety).

In recent years more fans have been trying to throw their phones onto the stage in the hopes that the performer will interact with them or take a photo, and then return the phone to them.

This was seen with Harry Styles in 2018 after a video of the star interacting with a fan who threw their phone on stage was uploaded online. In late 2022 Styles was hit in the eye by a sweet while he was performing in LA. He was also struck by a flying object during a gig in Chicago.

Last week saw Zane Lowe speak out against the issue of items being thrown at artists by their so-called fans. He told his listeners on his Apple Music radio show that it “takes courage” and “real vulnerability” for performers to play in front of thousands of people.

“There’s no good intention with doing that. There is none,” Lowe added of the reasoning behind throwing objects at gigs. “You cannot justify it.”

Sharing the clip on TikTok, he wrote: “It’s simple, the ticket does not afford you ‘object throwing’ privileges.

“If we want to continue to enjoy our favourite artists performing live in a face to face environment, we have to stop making our need for contact their problem. Don’t throw shit.”

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, recently performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. The set, which took place in the slot before Elton John’s headline show, was praised by fans and critics alike.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “When [X] eventually takes a bow, now more confident and rocket-powered than ever, it’s not hard to read his performance as the making of a thoroughly modern superstar.”