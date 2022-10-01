Lil Nas X pauses gig in Atlanta to take a “mean shit” backstage

Lil Nas X paused his gig in Atlanta, Georgia this week in order to take what he described as a “mean shit” backstage.

The rapper was playing at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Tuesday (September 27) as part of his ‘Long Live Montero’ tour, when a call from nature paused the gig.

During one of three costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for a few minutes, with his voice then coming through the venue speakers.

Advertisement

He told the crowd: “I’m backstage and this is not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit.

“I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back,” he added.

See footage below.

Lil Nas X temporarily stopped his show in Atlanta for a bathroom emergency he announced to concertgoers. pic.twitter.com/46qPeDuoLV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

The rapper and singer’s ‘Long Live Montero’ tour kicked off at The Fillmore in Detroit on September 6, and will wrap up in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on October 23.

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker will then head out to Europe for a run of dates, starting in Amsterdam on November 8, taking in shows in Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, Brussels and ending in Barcelona, Spain on November 17.

Advertisement

Among the European dates, Lil Nas X will head to London for a one-off UK show at Eventim Apollo on November 12.

See the full list of remaining dates below, and buy North American tickets here and UK and European tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

3 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

NOVEMBER 2022

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

9 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

14 – Paris, France – Zenith

15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club