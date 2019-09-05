Lil Nas X praised after Kevin Hart questioned his decision to come out

"If you're really from the hood you know"





Lil Nas X has been praised for his response after Kevin Hart questioned why he decided to come out.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper, who confirmed he was gay earlier this year, opened up in a new episode of HBO’s ‘The Shop’.

The show sees famous faces having honest conversations in a US barbershop – with Lil Nas joined by Hart, Maverick Carter, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Charlamagne tha God and Paul Rivera.

When McCollum asked why Lil Nas decided to come out, the comedian immediately replied: “He said he was gay. So what?”

“It’s not like I was being forced. It’s just like knowing growing up, I’m growing up to hate this shit. I’m not supposed,” Lil Nas said before Hart interrupted him once more.

“Hate what? Why? Why are you growing up to hate?” Hart asked.

Lil Nas then replied: “Homosexuality, gay people. Come on now, if you’re really from the hood you know.”

The ‘Panini’ star then explained why it felt it important to clarify his sexuality after the success of Old Town Road.

“If for me, the ‘cool dude with the song on top of everything’, to say this at any other time, I’m doing this for attention in my eyes. But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s for real,” he said. “It’s showing it doesn’t really matter, I guess.”

The heated exchange comes after Hart stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars in the wake of homophobic tweets. The tweets were unearthed last year and saw Hart using a series of homophobic slurs.