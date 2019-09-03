Lil Nas X wants to record “at least 70 songs” for his debut album

His debut LP is going to be more personal

Lil Nas X’s debut album is slowly taking shape – but the rising star recently revealed that he plans to record “at least 70 songs” before presenting it to the world.

In an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105, the country trap singer confirmed that he was currently working on his first-ever full-length and was only “two percent done” with the record.

“With this [project], I wanna have at least 70 songs to choose from,” Nas X explained, adding that he wants to make sure that there will be a “variety” of tracks on the album. He also revealed that he had recorded 13 songs for his ‘7’ EP, but only half of those were selected.

Nas X also described his upcoming debut album as “more personal”, but still “slapping”. Check out the full interview below:

Nas X recently celebrated another career milestone: At last month’s MTV Video Music Awards, the singer picked up the Song Of the Year award for his ‘Old Town Road (remix)’ with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In July, his chart-topping country trap crossover broke the record for the longest-running US Number One in history. The song’s 19-week streak concluded after Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ knocked it off the top spot.