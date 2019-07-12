It's more country trap than ever

Lil Nas X has released yet another remix of ‘Old Town Road’. This time, besides original guest Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey have also been roped in.

Thugger injects enthusiastic ad-libs throughout and raps two verses (“Country money, I don’t gotta do no chores”), while Mason Ramsey – who shot to viral fame as the ‘Yodelling Kid’ in his local Walmart store – contributes confident, country-fried lines like “If you ain’t got no giddee up, then giddee out my way!”

Check out the lyric video for the remix below:

This is the third official remix of ‘Old Town Road’ so far, following reworks by Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks now, and recently became the US’ longest-running hip-hop number one of all time. It initially went viral on video app TikTok, and became the centre of controversy when Billboard deemed it ineligible for its country chart as it was ‘not country enough’.

Late last month, Nas X followed the viral hit with his ‘7’ EP and the single ‘Panini’, which interpolates Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’. He also recently came out as gay, saying he hopes he is “opening doors” for others by making his sexuality public.