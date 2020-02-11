Lil Nas X responds to ‘Rodeo’ copyright lawsuit

Lil Nas X has responded after facing a copyright infringement suit over his 2019 track ‘Rodeo’.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October by producers Don Lee and Glen Keith, who claimed that Lil Nas’ track shared similarities with their 2017 song ‘gwenXdonlee4-142’, which was later used in the song ‘Broad Day’ by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.

In a new legal document, which was filed on February 4, Lil Nas X denied the claims, as The Blast reports.

In his legal response, Lil Nas X says ‘Rodeo’ was created independently and without prior knowledge of the other work.

The statement continues: “Without admitting the use of any copyrighted material allegedly owned by Plaintiffs, the conduct of which they complain was impliedly and/or expressly licensed.”

Nas’ collaborators on ‘Rodeo’ have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Scott Alan Burroughs, an attorney for Don Lee and Glen Keith, said: “The answer filed by the defence is standard and contains no real evidence that disputes or rebuts the copyright claims in the complaint. We look forward to our day in court.”

Their initial lawsuit detailed the alleged similarities between ‘Broad Day’ and ‘Rodeo’, which included the chord progression E, F, G, F, E and the use of similar instruments.

It also states that the track was “performed, published, and distributed widely, including without limitation in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene”.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Nas recently released the official video for their ‘Rodeo’ remix following their joint performance at this year’s Grammys.