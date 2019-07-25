Listen to Lil Nas X’s epic ‘Old Town Road’ remix with RM of BTS

Get ready to take your horse down the ‘Seoul Town Road’

Lil Nas X is back with yet another version of ‘Old Town Road’. This time, the viral sensation has enlisted rapper RM of K-pop juggernauts BTS to hop on the remix.

Titled ‘Seoul Town Road’ after RM’s hometown, the new rendition features a slightly reworked chorus and a fresh verse from the boyband member that puns “homi“, type of Korean farming tool, with its rap-ready homophone.

“I got the homis in my back / Have you heard of that? / Homis made of steel from Korea, they the best-t-t / Riding to the farm / Grabbing all the corn / We gon’ get yo’ money with my homi in your backyard,” he raps. Listen to the remix below.

Soon after dropping the remix, Nas X took to Twitter to announce to fans that this new version will be the “last one I promise” – never mind that the country rapper had made that same vow earlier this month in an Instagram post. He had pledged that there would be “no more old town roads” as the “the prophecy [had been] fulfilled”.

‘Seoul Town Road’ is the fourth official remix of ‘Old Town Road’ released by Lil Nas X, following versions featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Nas X’s viral hit is currently spending a record-tying 16th week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, matching records set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s ‘One Sweet Day’ and ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

In other BTS news, fans of the group recently stirred up a storm on Twitter after the boyband was snubbed in major categories at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019. The K-pop act broke YouTube records with their single ‘Boy With Luv’, from their chart-topping ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ EP.