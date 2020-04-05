Lil Nas X says he planned to “die with the secret” of being gay before coming out

Lil Nas X has discussed his sexuality in a new interview, revealing that he had serious hesitations about coming out as gay.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he told The Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The rapper came out last year after fans started looking for hidden meanings in his hit ‘Old Town Road’.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he continued, “[but] I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”

“It’s easier for me, I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me shitty.”

He added: “My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’”

In January, Nas X brushed off a situation in which a rapper who criticised his fashion choices and went on to rail against the gay “agenda”.

Atanta rapper Pastor Troy (real name Micah LeVar Troy) shared a photo of Lil Nas X in his pink cowboy get-up at the Grammy Awards and captioned it with a lengthy homophobic rant. Nas, who won Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video, responded by making light of the situation. He retweeted a screenshot of the deleted post shared by Twitter user @yoyotrav, and wrote: "damn i look good in that pic on god. (sic)."