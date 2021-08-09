Lil Nas X says he will return to “cowboy era” once “gay era” is complete

Lil Nas X has promised that he will return to his “cowboy era” once his “gay era” is complete.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the rapper, who recently secured back to back Billboard Top 10 singles with ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’ featuring Jack Harlow, looked towards the future and what it may hold for him musically.

“after i drop the album i will be finish with my gay era and returning to my cowboy era,” Nas X tweeted.

after i drop the album i will be finish with my gay era and returning to my cowboy era — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 6, 2021

Advertisement

The “cowboy era” that Nas X is referring to is the same one that saw him release ‘Old Town Road’ in 2019. The Billy Ray Cyrus featured single propelled the rapper to superstardom on its way to being certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the highest certification in the 69-year history of the institution.

Nas X also released the singles ‘Panini’ and ‘Rodeo’ featuring Cardi B during this same period.

The Atlanta rapper’s “gay era” has so far spawned the hits ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, which topped the UK singles chart in April, and ‘Industry Baby’, the Jack Harlow assisted track which has kicked off a big conversation regarding homophobia in hip-hop.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out about homophobia in hip-hop in a new interview.

Advertisement

The culture’s ongoing struggle with misogyny and homophobia has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, following the controversial backlash to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s ‘Industry Baby’ video as well as DaBaby’s hateful remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.

Speaking to People magazine, Megan has now weighed in on the issue, saying hip-hop’s reckoning with homophobia was long overdue.

“It is about time,” she said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”