Lil Nas X says he was “pushed by the universe” to come out publicly

The rising star revealed he was gay at the end of Pride month

In a recent interview, Lil Nas X revealed why he decided to come out as gay on the final day of Pride month.

Speaking to TIME, Nas X explained that he initially never planned on revealing his sexuality to the world, saying that he was taught from a young age that homosexuality “is never going to be okay”. He was also afraid that telling the truth might make him lose fans. “I know the people who listen to [‘Old Town Road’] the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality,” he said.

But the singer later had a change of heart, revealing that he felt “pushed by the universe” into coming out. “I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands – little stuff like that,” he said. Nas X came out to his father and sister first in June before he decided to announce it on Twitter weeks later.

Following the reveal, the viral star faced homophobic abuse on social media from trolls who criticised his decision to come out. But Nas X coolly responded to his detractors with jokes, offering to kiss the next person who said anything offensive.

The singer also received support from fellow musicians, including Young Thug, who appeared on an ‘Old Town Road’ remix with Mason Ramsey. The rapper applauded Nas X’s decision to come out during Pride month, calling it a “G’s move”.

Last month, Nas X said he hoped that making his sexuality public would help “open doors” for others.

Elsewhere in the TIME interview, the rising star revealed that he’s got new songs produced by Pharrell in the vault and that he plans to drop a music video for his Cardi B-assisted track ‘Rodeo’ soon.