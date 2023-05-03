Lil Nas X shares endless celebrity selfies from the 2023 Met Gala

Lil Nas X has posted a slew of selfies with fellow fashion-forward celebrities on social media after attending this year’s Met Gala. Check them out below.

On Monday (May 1), the Georgia singer and rapper attended the annual fashion event in a futuristic silver outfit inspired by Choupette – the cat of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfield, with Jared Leto and Doja Cat also arriving in costumes inspired by the icon’s feline companion.

Despite The Met Gala’s “no photos” rule from within the event, Lil Nas X rebelled and snapped selfies with a plethora of high-profile faces – including modelling superstars like Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell as well as fellow pop-stars Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish. Pete Davidson and Paris Hilton were also among those he snared for a photo.

He posted a total 14 selfies to his Twitter, including one with his ‘Industry Baby’ collaborator, Jack Harlow, who allegedly told reporters that he was “on ‘shrooms” the whole night in order to avoid interviews.

Lil Nas X didn’t caption his selfies, but fans came forward with their own commens. One enthusiastically wrote, “PARIS HILTONNNNNNN the way [Lil Nas X]’s eating with LEGENDS tonight omggggeee”, under a picture of him nestled next to the ‘Stars Are Blind’ star. Another joked that the picture of Doja Cat, who also had feline features, was “the live-action CATS cast we needed.”

He wasn’t the only celebrity to break the ‘no photo or video’ rule within the biggest fashion event on the calendar. R&B legend Usher snapped a picture of entertainment polymath Teyana Taylor eating Chic-Fil-A at the prestigious event this week too.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner famously took a viral bathroom selfie, jam-packed with famous faces including Frank Ocean, Paris Jackson, and P. Diddy.

This comes as Courtney Love took issue with the numerous tributes to her late friend Lagerfeld at the Met Gala, claiming they showed a “total disrespect” for his legacy.

Recently, Lil Nas X revealed that his second studio album would be out soon. In an interview with a surprise Twitter Q&A, he was asked when his second album is coming out and replied, “Most likely summer.”

He also teased his acting debut whilst doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, revealing that he’ll appear in an episode of the American soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful.