Lil Nas X teases details of new album

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to tease details about his second album.

The artist released his debut album ‘Montero’ back in 2021 which he followed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab ‘Late To Da Party’ in 2022. The same year, he shared League Of Legends anthem ‘STAR WALKIN’’.

Lil Nas X has now said his second album should be out later this year.

Responding to fans on Twitter, he said that his currently-unannounced new album will “most likely” be out in the summer.

most likely summer — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

He went on to say that he mostly had “planning” to do to get the record finished. “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before,” he added.

Lil Nas X then said he didn’t know how many tracks the album would have. “I love so many songs plus I’m still in the studio making music so it’s [going to] be hard to pick.”

His second album might not have many sad songs on it though. “I didn’t make many of those [because I’ve] been too happy lately,” he explained. Lil Nas X’s previously leaked collaboration with Saucy Santana ‘Down Souf Hoes’ will feature on the record though.

When asked if the new album will feature any other collaborations, the artist simply replied “ooooooh”.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X and The Wiggles hinted at a collab following talk of a co-headline tour back in 2022.

However the proposed team-up earned backlash from concerned parents. “C’mon guys, you advocate for innocent children’s entertainment whilst simultaneously wanting to collaborate with a devil worshipper. This is such an odd post,” wrote one Wiggles fan.

“Lil Nas X has put human blood into 666 pairs of his design for Nike shoes and is now planning to collaborate with The Wiggles,” wrote another. Lil Nas X replied, asking “what the problem” was.

In a three-star review of ‘Montero’, NME wrote: “It’s refreshing to see Lil Nas X in a different, more reflective light, but in asserting himself so strongly as a Serious Artist, he occasionally forgets about the touch of magic that made him one in the first place.”