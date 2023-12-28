Lil Nas X teases upcoming self-directed music video for new era

Lil Nas X has teased a new era by revealing that he’s been at work on a new music video.

The artist revealed in a new post to X/Twitter that he had written and directed one of his videos for the first time.

“wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet!” he wrote, alongside a church and dove emojis, which may possibly hint at the theme of the upcoming visuals.

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has hinted at a new album coming, which would be the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Montero’.

At the world premiere of his new documentary Long Live Montero at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Nas said he would return to Toronto after he had put new music out.

“I want to drop this good-ass, fire-ass music first, and then I’m gonna be back out there,” the rapper replied (via Exclaim!).

In a fan Q&A, he then was asked about the potential style and sound of the new music. “Hear me out,” he replied. “I want to do some folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, Brazilian funk.”

It comes after he teased details of a new album earlier this year, saying: “I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before.”

Advertisement

In September, the premiere of the documentary was delayed due to a bomb threat being made.

According to Variety, sources said that the threat was made as Lil Nas X arrived for the red carpet and premiere, and that he was specifically targeted for being Black and queer.

After being delayed for 20 minutes, necessary checks were taken and the pop star joined the premiere and walked the red carpet as planned.