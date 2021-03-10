Lil Nas X trolls TikTokkers trying to cancel Eminem

Lil Nas X has dropped a new TikTok video that trolls the platforms users who have been trying to cancel Eminem.

A campaign started last week calling for Eminem to be cancelled because of some of the controversial lyrics found in his catalogue over the years.

A debate then ensued pitting Millennials against Gen Z, with the former group of older Eminem fans largely coming to the rapper’s defence and saying that the younger generation is decades late to being offended by an artist known for controversial statements.

One particular video defending Eminem sees TikTok user @cassiesmith607 call out Gen Z by rapping over the instrumental for Dr. Dre and Em’s 1999 track ‘Forgot About Dre’ – see it below.

I wanna cancel eminem out of spite now pic.twitter.com/IehdeXCvH5 — bisexual tanjiro (@chairn0izes) March 2, 2021

Lil Nas X has now got involved sharing a parody of the video, where he appears to mock the opening bars of @cassiesmith607’s video.

“Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem?/ Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem?/ Yeah, listen up, Generation/ Z, you’re a generation of Z/ Z, generation of Z,” he says in the TikTok clip. He then ends the video instead of attempting to recreate the rest of the viral video.

Watch the clip below:

Last weekend, Eminem took aim at cancel culture with the release of an animated music video for his new track ‘Tone Deaf’.

Taken from the rapper’s latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By — Side B’, the Luis Resto and Eminem-produced track also hears him put his controversial past on full display.

On the track’s chorus, Em raps: “I can’t understand a word you say (I’m tone-deaf)/ I think this way I prefer to stay (I’m tone-deaf)/ I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf)/ ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has confirmed the release date for his new single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, for later this month.