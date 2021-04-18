Lil Nas X wants Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ remix

Lil Nas X says he wants to feature Rihanna and Bad Bunny on a remix of his hit single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The song, which has topped charts and also attracted criticism since its release last month, returned to streaming services this week after it was temporarily removed.

In a series of tweets this week, the rapper asked his fans to check if the track was still available to stream on Apple Music in their respective countries. He then retweeted replies from fans who were unable to stream the song.

Now, the rapper is already looking ahead to potential remixes for the song. In a new interview on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp, he was asked who his dream collaborators for a ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ remix.

“Rihanna and Bad Bunny,” he replied immediately, to which Kemp responded: “It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline.”

“I wish!” Lil Nas X said. “What if I ask for it? I don’t want to jinx it.”

Earlier this month, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ scored Lil Nas X his second UK Number One single. The song has, however, been caught up in controversy since its release, partially due to the religious imagery used in the video. Right-wing voices criticised Lil Nas X for using scenes based on the Garden of Eden and in which he gives the devil a lap dance.

The star has also been accused of copying elements of the video from FKA twigs’ visuals for ‘Cellophane’. Both Lil Nas X and FKA twigs have addressed the claims, with the latter thanking the rapper for acknowledging his inspiration in a conversation with her.

It was also recently announced that pairs of ‘Satan shoes’ endorsed by Lil Nas X, which allegedly contained a drop of human blood, are to be recalled following a lawsuit from Nike.

The shoes, customised Nike Air Max 97s, were designed without the sportswear giant’s permission upon launch last month.