Lil Nas X’s ‘J Christ’ receives stamp of approval from Church Of Satan

Lil Nas X‘s controversial new single ‘J Christ’ has received a stamp of approval from the Church Of Satan.

The singer and rapper’s comeback single landed last week and he faced backlash and controversy surrounding the ‘J Christ’ cover artwork, which depicts him lying on a crucifix as five bystanders begin to raise him off the ground.

In the video, impersonators of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and more appear as a gospel choir sings: “Oh lord please/ Deliver us/ Deliver me.”

In an interview with TMZ, Church Of Satan leader David Harris described the track and video as “fantastic.”

It comes after the organisation also supported Lil Nas X back in 2021, when he faced controversy after promoting that he would be selling selling 666 pairs of limited edition “Satan Shoes” – each containing a drop of real human blood.

Lil Nas X was accused of making a “mockery of Christ” with the song’s artwork, and responded by revealing that he was going to university to join a Biblical Studies programme. He will undertake a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies later this year at Liberty University, a Christian university in Virginia.

In the caption, Lil Nas X wrote: “I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas X said on social media. Additionally, he posted a picture featuring four images of himself in priest robes along with the words: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”