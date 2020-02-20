New Lil Peep merchandise line to benefit Greenpeace

A new line of Lil Peep merchandise has been announced by the late rapper’s estate – and it will benefit environmental organisation Greenpeace.

Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Åhr, passed away at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

The new collection of shirts and hoodies, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, were inspired by Lil Peep’s song ‘Belgium’, which appeared on his posthumous album ‘EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING’.

Advertisement

Lines from the song – “That’s the day that I convinced myself that I was truly yours/ I know that you hear me,” are printed on the back of items in the collection.

Available for one week only, the collection will go on sale Friday (February 21).

According to Rose in Good Faith, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace, with prices for the pieces starting at $45.

See some of the collection below:

Advertisement

When announcing the charity collection, the Peep estate and Rose in Good Faith shared a video shot by Ben Novick capturing a Peep performance that took place on October 27, 2017.

Meanwhile, Lil Peep‘s management company have responded to being implicated in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the late rapper’s passing, alleging that Peep’s 2017 death was “self-inflicted.”

Peep’s mother Liza Womack sued her late son’s managers, First Access Entertainment, back in October. The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that the company supplied Peep with drugs towards the end of his life while they kept pushing him “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping”.

First Access denied the claims after the lawsuit first went public, saying that the claim that they were “somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to [Peep’s] death is categorically untrue.”