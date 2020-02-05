Lil Peep’s management company say rapper’s death was “self-inflicted” in wrongful death lawsuit

Lil Peep‘s management company have responded to being implicated in a wrongful death lawsuit regarding the late rapper’s passing, alleging that Peep’s 2017 death was “self-inflicted”.

Peep, real name Gustav Elijah Åhr, passed away at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

Peep’s mother Liza Womack sued her late son’s managers, First Access Entertainment, back in October. The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that the company supplied Peep with drugs towards the end of his life while they kept pushing him “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping”.

First Access denied the claims after the lawsuit first went public, saying that the claim that they were “somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to [Peep’s] death is categorically untrue.”

The Blast now reports that they’ve seen court records which further expands on First Access’ denial of the claims made in Womack’s lawsuit.

Peep’s former managers say they cannot be held responsible for Womack’s “adult son’s risky behaviour and unfortunate but self-inflicted demise”.

“Mr. Ahr cannot be deemed a helpless child in the eyes of the law,” First Access’ statement reads. “He was an adult. He co-owned and co-controlled the Joint Venture. This included his tour. Just as universities have little control over off-campus social activities, the FAE entities did not control or have the right to control Mr. Ahr’s personal life, including his drug use. The policy of preventing future harm factor weighs against imposing a duty, too.

“Mr. Ahr was an adult. He chose to take the drugs that killed him. Arm’s length business associates should not be strapped with a duty to protect each other from self-inflicted harm.”

Back in November, Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to Lil Peep on the two-year anniversary of his death.