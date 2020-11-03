Lil Peep’s estate launch vegan ‘Rockstar’ clothing range

Lil Peep‘s estate have launched a limited-edition vegan clothing line to mark what would have been the late rapper’s 24th birthday (on November 1).

The Pennsylvania musician, whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr, passed away at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The cause of death was ruled a month later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

On Sunday, Peep’s estate released the new ‘Rockstar Collection’ of merchandise. Designed by Los Angeles Firmé Atelier and produced in Japan, the new items are limited to just 50 pieces, some of which have already sold out.

Advertisement

Fans can get their hands on a work jacket, flared trousers and a crossbody bag – each available in either ‘Gus Green’, ‘Rockstar Black’ and ‘Peep Pink’ faux leather. The garments’ zipper pulls are inscribed with Lil Peep’s script logo.

Prices range between $150 to $300 (£115 to £230). Check out the preview posts below and visit here for more information.

A description of the new collection reads “The goal of the ‘Rockstar Collection’ is as follows: based on the many looks that Peep rocked, and the first-ever colours that Gus dyed his hair at the age of 11 (half pinkish-purple/half green), we want to give fans an opportunity to dress themselves in his style and confidence, to look like ‘rockstars’ themselves.”

Advertisement

Back in February, a new line of Lil Peep merch was released in aid of Greenpeace. The collection of shirts and hoodies was inspired by Peep’s song ‘Belgium’, which appeared on his posthumous album ‘Everybody’s Everything’.