Lil Peep’s ‘Hellboy’ mixtape is now on streaming services

Lil Peep’s ‘Hellboy’ mixtape has been added to streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music for the first time.

The project was originally released four years ago today (September 25) but was previously only available to listen to on SoundCloud.

The tape’s arrival on digital streaming platforms was announced in a post shared on Peep’s Instagram account. “For the first time, Peep fans will be able to listen to all sixteen of the Hellboy tracks in the highest quality form possible,” it read. “As with ‘Crybaby’, our goal was to leave all of Gus’ original work unscathed – only to master it so it can be enjoyed on any medium.”

The post continued: “This is both an original and an “ultra” version of what Gus released. I guarantee this to all Peep fans: this is even more than what you have been waiting for. Bringing this work to the world has been a true labour of love – by a small and very dedicated team of people.

“I know Gus would be proud of this re-release and pleased to celebrate this moment with collaborators who helped him create this raw, intense, invigorating and heartbreaking piece of work for the world to cry to, scream to, and grind to. He was only 19 when he made this. That’s quite an accomplishment.”

Peep – whose real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr – died on November 15, 2017 at the age of 21. His death was ruled as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

Earlier this year, a new line of merchandise was announced by the rapper’s estate that would benefit environmental organisation Greenpeace.

The collection of shirts and hoodies, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles company Rose in Good Faith, were inspired by Lil Peep’s song ‘Belgium’, which appeared on his posthumous album ‘EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING’.