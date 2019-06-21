Lil Pump declares the late XXXTentacion “the Tupac of our generation”

It's been a year since the rapper was shot and killed in Miami

Is the late XXXTentacion this generation’s equivalent of Tupac Shakur? Well, Lil Pump seems to think so.

Tuesday (June 18) marked a year since XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy – was murdered in Miami. The 20-year-old rapper was shot multiple times as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Pump took to his Instagram Stories to eulogise his friend and former collaborator (they had worked together on the song ‘Arms Around You’). “Deadass though, X is the Tupac of our generation, no cap,” he declared to the camera.

Pump also posted a video of himself shedding tears while listening to XXXTentacion’s music.

Pump wasn’t the only person mourning the Florida rapper on the anniversary of his death. Billie Eilish posted a message on Instagram: “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you.” She had caught flak in the past for paying tribute to XXXTentacion, who had a history of domestic abuse charges, and in March defended herself in an interview with the New York Times: “I want to be able to mourn, I don’t want to be shamed for it. I don’t think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed.”

On Tuesday, the rapper’s manager shared a teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary about the rapper. His estate also announced that a brand-new XXXTentacion album is on the way. This will be the second XXXTentacion record to be posthumously released, following the album ‘Skins’, which arrived last December.