Lil Pump claims he “doesn’t remember” dissing Eminem on social media

Lil Pump has claimed that he “doesn’t remember” dissing Eminem on social media last year.

Read More: The story of SoundCloud rap in 15 seminal songs

The Florida rapper took to Instagram back in December to hit out at Marshall Mathers, saying: “Fuck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain’t nobody listening to your old ass. You lame as fuck, bitch. I woke up on bullshit today, I’m back on my fuck shit.” (via Complex).

Participating in a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Pump was asked by Fat Joe what had prompted the outburst. You can watch the clip below.

Advertisement

“Who?” replied Pump. “I don’t remember that.”

Eminem criticised Lil Pump on his 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’, accusing him and Lil Xan of copying Lil Wayne’s face tattoos in ‘The Ringer’. “Lil’ Pump, Lil’ Xan imitate Lil’ Wayne“, he rapped.

Pump responded: “Thank You. I deserved that”

Earlier this year, the rapper faced criticism for referencing the late Juice WRLD in a lyric on an unreleased song which he previewed on Instagram. Pump rapped: “Mama told me don’t go to school on a Percocet / Like Juice WRLD, 70 pounds on a private jet“.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it appears that a collaboration between Eminem, Conway The Machine and The Alchemist is on its way. Conway (real name Demond Price) is signed to Eminem’s label Shady Records and released his debut solo album ‘From King To A GOD’ last year.