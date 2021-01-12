Lil Pump criticised for Juice WRLD lyric heard in snippet of new song

Lil Pump has faced fresh criticism for referencing the late Juice WRLD in a lyric on an unreleased song which he recently previewed on Instagram.

Pump shared a video of himself listening to the track, which appears to signal the controversial rapper’s foray into rock music, on social media over the weekend.

One lyric, which you can hear in the below video, hears Pump rap: “Mama told me don’t go to school on a Percocet / Like Juice WRLD, 70 pounds on a private jet.”

The latter line appears to be in reference to the 70 pounds of marijuana that was found on Juice WRLD’s private jet by police shortly before he died in December 2019 from a seizure, which was triggered by a drug overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

The rapper’s controversial Juice WRLD lyric previously surfaced back in April, with one fan asking at the time: “How tf can i listen to [Pump] if he’s making fun of one of my favourite artist’s death?”

Pump has again been accused of disrespecting the late rapper with the lyric, as HotNewHipHop reports.

“Keep Juice name out of your mouth you [clown emoji],” one Instagram user wrote in a comment under the above video, while another wrote: “That Juice WRLD line is wack af.” You can see a selection of the other negative social media reactions to Pump’s lyric below.

Crazy how people use to clown guys like Peep and X for doing rock rap things now Pump is trying to get clout using that exact same method. Also, that Juice WRLD line is wack af. https://t.co/0mfJhEsBON — MART!N (the living dead) (@the_martymartz) January 12, 2021

fvcking hate lil pump now, he disrespected juice wrld 😠 pic.twitter.com/h0fpQvxqSE — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@jahsehswrld666) January 12, 2021

Lil Pump just know we will never forgive you for disrespecting Juice WRLD and also anybody that works with you after your antics. We will definitely forget you but your actions are irredeemable. May your Career Rest in trash! — WILLIE 🌟 (@trop_lil) January 11, 2021

Last month, Juice WRLD‘s girlfriend Ally Lotti shared a series of letters that were written to her by the late rapper.