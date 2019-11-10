Lil Pump gets bitten by a snake while filming new music video: watch

"Bro can’t f*** with snakes"

Lil Pump has shared footage of the moment he was bitten by a snake during the filming of an upcoming music video.

The 19-year-old ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper shared the video on his Instagram account, revealing a bloodied hand after being bitten by the reptile as it was handed to him.

“I JUST GOT BIT BY A SNAKE. WTF,” Pump captioned the clip. “I CANT FUCK W NO SNAKES. I HOPE I DONT DIE.” Watch the video below.

A few seconds later, the serpent also attempts to bite another a member of the rapper’s entourage.

The dramatic clip prompted reactions from many of Lil Pump’s nearly 18 million Instagram followers, including a comment from Justin Bieber: “Bro can’t f*** with snakes.”

Pump released his second album, ‘Harverd Dropout’, earlier this year. Watch the video for ‘Gucci Gang’ below.

In June he claimed that XXXTentacion, the controversial rapper who was murdered in Miami last year, was his generation’s equivalent of Tupac Shakur.

Pump took to his Instagram Stories to eulogise his friend and former collaborator (they had worked together on the song ‘Arms Around You’). “Deadass though, X is the Tupac of our generation, no cap,” he declared to the camera.

Pump wasn’t the only person mourning the Florida rapper on the anniversary of his death. Billie Eilish posted a message on Instagram: “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you.” She had caught flak in the past for paying tribute to XXXTentacion, who had a history of domestic abuse charges, and in March defended herself in an interview with the New York Times: “I want to be able to mourn, I don’t want to be shamed for it. I don’t think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed.”