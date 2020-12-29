Lil Pump has been banned by JetBlue for not wearing a face mask

Lil Pump has reportedly been banned by the US airline JetBlue after refusing to wear a mask.

The rapper reportedly boarded a plane bound for Los Angeles from Fort Lauderdale on Boxing Day (December 26) and not only removed his mask, but also apparently became verbally abusive with the flight attendants when asked to put it back on, says TMZ.

He is also said to have coughed and sneezed into a blanket during the flight.

Advertisement

Pump eventually reportedly calmed down and put his mask back on but representatives for JetBlue have said he is now banned from future flights.

“His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue,” Airline spokesman Derek Dombrowski told USA Today. “The safety of all customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority.”

Following the incident, the rapper posted a since deleted video on Instagram in which he ranted: “Fuck JetBlue and fuck everybody that working there. All 2020-21, I ain’t wearing no mask. I ain’t gotta wear no fucking mask. Corona’s fake. Bye!”

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that Pump didn’t actually register to vote in the 2020 US Presidential election.

The day before the election, he also joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan, at which the President mistakenly referred to him as Lil Pimp.

Advertisement

“Hello everybody how you guys feeling?” Pump said to the crowd at the rally. “I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!”