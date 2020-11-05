Lil Pump has lost 300,000 Instagram followers after endorsing Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

The Florida rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, spoke to a crowd of Trump supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday evening (November 2), and was hailed as “one of the big superstars of the world” by the current POTUS.

He has since shared multiple posts from the evening to his official Instagram account, while also changing his name on the platform to ‘Lil Pimp’ – a nod to Trump’s slip-up on the night.

Yesterday (November 4), DJ Akademiks shared a pair of screenshots showing Pump’s IG followers have dropped from 17.3million to 17.1m, apparently owing to his public support of the president.

At the time of writing, Pump has 17m followers on the site – having lost a further 100,000 online fans. You can see the post below.

After taking to the podium at Trump’s rally on Monday, Pump said: “Hello everybody how you guys feeling? I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that!” Referring to Joe Biden, he added: “And do not vote for sleepy Joe – at all!” Lil Pump endorsed Trump on social media last week, shouting in a video: “Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.” Advertisement Biden is currently ahead in the race for the White House, having received 243 electoral votes to Trump’s 214. According to The Guardian, the Democratic candidate is just six electoral college votes away from securing victory over Trump.