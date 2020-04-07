Watch Lil Pump tease his new venture into rock music

Lil Pump has teased that he is making the venture into rock music with his upcoming new material – check out the video below.

The Miami rapper, who rose to fame with his 2017 single ‘Gucci Gang’, posted a clip of himself headbanging to what appears to be a new track earlier this week.

The clip was subsequently shared by XXL, who said that “Lil Pump [is] makin’ rock music now”. According to Rap Current, the artist has coined this new genre ‘Pump Rock’.

Advertisement

This comes after Pump – real name Gazzy Garcia – recently backtracked on previous claims that he was retiring from music. “Yall thought I quit,” he said on Instagram. “Bitch I’m back.”

The rapper was seen dancing to his recent song ‘Contacto’ in the same post, which was captioned: “This one’s for my Latinos. We’re about to break this. When do you all want me to release it?”

Last year, the star shared footage of the moment he was bitten by a snake during a music video shoot. “I CANT FUCK W NO SNAKES. I HOPE I DONT DIE,” he said of the incident.

Earlier in 2019, Lil Pump made the decision to remove “racist” lines from a new song following a public backlash. A line in ‘Butterfly Doors’ featured a derogatory slur towards Asian people.