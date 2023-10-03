Lil Tay opens up about death hoax and drops new track ‘Sucker 4 Green’

Nearly two months after news of her alleged death went viral, 14-year-old rapper Lil Tay has spoken out on the hoax, and dropped a new single, ‘Sucker 4 Green’.

Rumours of the musician’s death spread back in August, when it was reported that the adolescent viral star had died at the age of 14, per Hot New Hip Hop.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” a message from her family read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

The statement went on to claim that Lil Tay’s older brother Jason Tian had also passed away, adding that both deaths were “still under investigation”.

The message was later removed from Instagram, and TMZ later reported that Lil Tay and her brother were still alive, and her social media account had been hacked. “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she told the outlet.

Now, the rapper has spoken out on the hoax, and made her return to music by dropping a new single.

“IM BACK… YALL B—-ES THOUGHT THE SHOW WAS OVER,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a snippet of her new song, ‘Sucker 4 Green’.

In the clip, the 14-year-old is seen flaunting her wealth and apparent love of money as she struts around a mansion and holds out stacks of cash.

It also shows her performing alongside back-up dancers inside a garage full of luxury cars, and ends with her standing alongside her brother, Jason, and mother, Angela. Check out the full track below.

Speaking out about her death hoax shortly after the initial post was shared online, Lil Tay said that her Instagram profile had been “compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong”.

“My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’,” she added.

She also made accusations that her father, Christopher Hope, and former manager, Harry Tsang, were behind the hoax.

Both Hope and Tsang had previously refused to confirm or deny the influencer’s death. Additionally, numerous allegations began to circulate, stating that there had reportedly been a custody battle between her parents in the past (via Hot New Hip Hop).

Taking to Instagram Stories on September 26, Lil Tay shared what appeared to be an image of her father alongside the accusation that he was the one who faked her death. She also made claims that he is “abusive”, “racist” and “misogynistic”.

In response to the accusations, Hope issued a statement denying the accusations, saying: “Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”