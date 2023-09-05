Lil TJay announces 2023 UK arena tour

Lil TJay has announced a 2023 UK arena tour titled ‘Beat The Odds’ that will kick off this winter.

Set to kick off in November, the Bronx-born rapper – whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt – will be making stops at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, the O2 Academy Birmingham, the O2 Academy Glasgow and Manchester’s Mayfield Depot.

Musicians Joony and Dina Ayada will be joining Lil TJay on his UK run as opening support. Tickets for the arena shows are set to go on general sale on Friday, September 8 at 10am local time. Buy yours here.

Before making his way to the UK, TJay will be making his rounds through North America and Australia. He will be making stops in Connecticut, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and British Columbia before making his way to Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Upon finishing his UK arena run, the rapper will return to the States to play shows in major cities such as New York, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the tour in San Fransisco. Check out the full tour dates below and visit here for US tickets, and here for Australian tickets.

Lil TJay ‘Beat The Odds’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

21- MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, UPMC Events Center (USA)

23 – BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut, Total Mortgage Arena (USA)

30 – HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Scotiabank Centre (Canada)

OCTOBER

2 – OTTAWA, TD Place (USA)

3 – LONDON, ON, Budweiser Gardens (USA)

5 – SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre (Canada)

7 – VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (Canada)

13 – AUCKLAND, Spark Arena

17 – SYDNEY, Hordern Pavilion

18 – SYDNEY, Hordern Pavilion

19 – MELBOURNE, Festival Hall

20 – MELBOURNE, Festival Hall

21- BRISBANE, Riverstage

NOVEMBER

2 – LONDON, OVO Arena Wembley

3 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy Birmingham

4 – GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow

5 – MANCHESTER, Mayfield Depot

22 – NEW YORK, New York, Theater at MSG (USA)

24 – TORONTO, Ontario, Coca-Cola Coliseum (Canada)

25 – BOSTON, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (USA)

30 – WASHINGTON, District Of Columbia, Echostage (USA)

DECEMBER

1- PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Met Philadelphia (USA)

2 – CHICAGO, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (USA)

3 – MADISON, Wisconsin – Sylvee (USA)

7 – PORTLAND, Oregon, Veterans Memorial Coliseum (USA)

9 – SEATTLE, Washington, WaMu Theater (USA)

14 – LOS ANGELES, California – Hollywood Palladium (USA)

15 – SAN FRANCISCO, California, Midway (USA)

In other news, the rapper made a surprise Leeds performance at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals after failing to show up to his original slot the day before.

The American artist was due on the Main Stage West on Friday, August 25 between 16:35 – 17:10, but the festival has put out a statement on screens to say they were unsure of his whereabouts. “Unfortunately, Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon,” the message read.

However, the rapper seemingly made up for it with a surprise set at the festival at midday on Saturday, August 26.