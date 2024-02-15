Lil Tjay announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Lil Tjay has announced a 2024 UK and Ireland headline tour – you can find all the details below.

The Bronx rapper – real name Tione Jayden Merritt – is due to hit the road for ‘The Good Life Tour’ this spring. It features shows in Dublin (April 24), Newcastle (25), Leeds (26) and Cardiff (27).

He’ll be performing in support of his third and most recent studio album, ‘222’, which was released in July 2023. Last month, Lil Tjay shared the LuciG and AwkwardCrazy-produced single ‘Told Ya’.

Tickets for the 2024 UK and Ireland leg of ‘The Good Life Tour’ go on general sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (Friday, February 16). You’ll be able to buy yours here.

Additionally, Lil Tjay will embark on a seven-date Canadian headline tour in April. Tickets for these concerts are already on sale – buy here.

Lil Tjay’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

24 – 3Arena, Dublin

25 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

26 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

The artist last toured in the UK last November, with that stint including an appearance at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Further shows took place in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

In December, the rapper joined forces with Fivio Foreign on a drill rework of Wham!’s festive classic ‘Last Christmas’.

Last summer, Lil Tjay made a surprise Leeds performance at Leeds Festival 2023 after failing to show up to his original slot the day before.