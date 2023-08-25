Lil TJay fails to “arrive on site” at Leeds Festival 2023

Lil TJay has failed to “arrive on site” at Leeds Festival 2023, with organisers saying they have been unable to contact him.

The American rapper was due on the Main Stage West today (August 25) between 16:35 – 17:10, but the festival has put out a statement on screens to say they’re currently unsure of his whereabouts.

“Unfortunately, Lil Tjay hasn’t arrived on site and we haven’t been able to contact him. We hope he will arrive soon,” the message read.

Fans have already begun to express their disappointment on social media about the rapper’s no-show. He’s also due to perform at Reading Festival on Sunday (August 27).

@liltjay where you at bro… we are all waiting for you at Leeds fest man…

Sad times — Kian (@milkycornflakes) August 25, 2023

@idlesband get on at Leeds festival instead of @liltjay — Joe McCourt (@JoeMcCourt11) August 25, 2023

Lil tjay think ur to big time to turn up ? #leedsfest — antro (@louis66726113) August 25, 2023

Reading & Leeds has not yet addressed the situation besides their update to fans who were waiting at the stage.

The rapper’s absence follows the cancellation of Trippie Redd today, who dropped out of his performances at Reading & Leeds Festivals due to illness.

The news was shared today (August 25) on the festivals’ social media, where they shared a statement from the rapper.

Unfortunately we have to announce that Trippie Redd is having to cancel his performances at both Reading and Leeds due to illness. Trippie Redd’s statement: “I’m so sorry to announce that I can’t perform this weekend. I was really looking forward to coming to Reading & Leeds… — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 25, 2023

“I’m so sorry to announce that I can’t perform this weekend,” he told fans.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Reading & Leeds Festivals but due to illness I have to cancel my visit to the UK. I hope to see you soon!”

Reading & Leeds haven’t yet shared news of a replacement.

However, today Ashnikko announced a surprise set at Reading Festival on the release day of their debut album ‘WEEDKILLER’.

The twin festivals return begin today (August 25) at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park, with The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons all set to headline.

Visit here for the latest NME news, reviews, interviews, photos and more action from Reading & Leeds 2023.